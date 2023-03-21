Needhikku Thalaivanangu, which was directed by P Neelakantan and scripted by RK Shanmugam, has completed 47 years of its release. The movie was well-received by critics and was a big success in Andhra Pradesh. In 1976, it was also adapted into Tamil. MG Ramachandran (MGR) and Latha played the lead parts. The protagonist causes an accident that affects villagers but the hero saves himself. Later, another person is imprisoned for the mischief the protagonist did in the past.

The hero of the story MGR did not know about the arrest of an innocent person. Later, when MGR comes to know about the imprisonment of a person, he tries to assist the victims of the accident and ultimately confesses his crime and bows himself to the law. In the end, both the hero and heroine of the movie have to suffer the pain of separation.

Advertisement

In the Tamil version of the picture, the director focused on the heroism of the movie. He reduced the sequences of the protagonist in the guilt and emphasised the works MGR did in the movie to assist the victims. Needhikku Thalaivanangu became popular due to its songs, fight sequences and emotional dialogue.

The movie’s climax received the most attention and stunned the crowd in theatres. The movie’s concluding fight scene took place in a hillside temple. The hero was perched precariously on a precipice. On the other hand, in the Tamil version, they altered it. In the Tamil edition, the hilly top climax was changed with the waterfall’s mountainside. Some sequences were also added like when protagonist Lata tumbled down and MGR managed to save her from the antagonist.

Neelakantan, the film’s director, claimed that the scene in which Ramachandran rescues Latha from the edge of the cliff was filmed in three different locations: Sivasamudram Falls, Hogenakkal and Balamuri Falls. Ramachandran chose each of these because he had previously used them for Chakravarthi Thirumagal. The two-minute climax in question was finished in two days, but it took the crew six days to plan how to shoot this sequence and make the necessary safety arrangements.

Read all the Latest Movies News here