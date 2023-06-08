Paatal Lok To Aranyak, Thriller Web-Series That Are A Must-Watch

The release of the second season of Asur has created quite a storm on social media. It has been getting rave reviews and the audience has loved the Arshad Warsi crime thriller. Asur 2 was released on the Jio Cinema on June 1 and after a successful season 1, it came back with yet another spine-chilling season with a gripping storyline and powerful acting. The series also stars Riddhi Dogra, Barun Sobti, Vishesh Bansal and many others. If you have already finished watching it, here are 4 other thriller series you can watch on OTT platforms.

Aranyak (2021)

In a small fictional town in Himachal Pradesh, in Sironah, Station House Officer (SHO) Kasturi Dogra is about to go on sabbatical when a puzzling murder of a French tourist girl forces her back into action. After the coroner declares her death to be an act of supernatural, it leads to various speculations about the possible return of a supernatural killer after almost twenty years. The series is directed by Vinay Waikul and stars Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain, Meghna Malik and Indraneil Sengupta. You can watch it on Netflix.

Human (2022)

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, Human is the story of the reliance of humans on medical care. But imagine a medicine that claims to cure you but ends up being your doorway to death. Human is the story of drug testing on humans and how a person reacts to personal trauma along with many other ongoing themes. It is available on Disney + Hotstar and has 10 episodes. It stars Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava, Mohan Agashe and Indraneil Sengupta.

Breathe: Into The Shadows 2

Breathe: Into The Shadows 2 is helmed by Mayank Sharma and stars Ivana Kaur, Resham Shrivardhan, Hrishikesh Joshi, Saiyami Kher, Shrikant Verma, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Abhishek Bachchan and Naveen Kasturia. It is available on Prime Video. The story is about a murderer who kills people based on the 10 sins of the mythology character. Meanwhile, the police are trying to crack the case. At the same time, a doctor and his wife are looking for the missing daughter.