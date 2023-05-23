Padmarajan Awards: Lijo Jose Pellissery, Shruthi Sharanyam To Be Honoured In These Categories

The nominees for the Padmarajan Awards for the year 2022 have been announced. The categories of the award include best novel, story, direction, and screenplay. Out of all the nominees Jallikattu director Lijo Jose Pellissery has also been selected for a prestigious award. Additionally, Shruthi Sharanyam, who recently made her feature directorial debut has also won an award.

Coming to film awards, the best director award went to Lijo Jose Pellissery for the movie Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Filmmaker Shruthi Sharanyam also bagged the prize of the best screenplay writer for the film B32 Muthal 44 Vare. Lijo Jose Pellissery is due to receive a cash amount of Rs 25,000 and Shruthi will be handed the best script writer prize, along with a cash prize of Rs 15,000.

Speaking about the other notable literary and film personalities, Malayalam literary writer M Mukundan bagged the best novelist prize for his book Ningal, and VJ James, also a Malayali writer was crowned the best storyteller for his short story Vellikash. VJ James was also nominated for the category of best story. Along with a plaque and a citation, each of the writers will receive a cash prize of Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

Novelist Sarah Joseph chaired the literary panel, while poet-lyricist Manoj Kuroor and journalist Pradeep Panangad were the other jury members who selected the winners of the literary awards. As for the film awards, the committee was presided by music director Sreekumaran Thampi. The other members were film critic Vijayakrishnan and artistic director Deepika Suseelan.

According to Vijayakrishnan, the Padmarajan Trust Chairman, Pradeep Panangad, General Secretary, and A Chandrasekhar, the Secretary, the prizes will be given out in August. As per Mathrubhumi.com, the entry applications for Padmarajan Trust’s Film and Literature Awards 2022 have begun from March 31 and the last date to apply is March 31. The OTT releases and censored films were both taken into account for these awards.

The Padmarajan Award is granted for the greatest short story and best feature film made in the Malayalam language. It was established by the Padmarajan Memorial Trust in honour of writer and filmmaker P Padmarajan.