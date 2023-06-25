Trends :Kusha Kapila DivorceSalman KhanSatyaPrem Ki KathaNora FatehiKartik Aaryan
Padmashree Shankar Mahadevan Receives Honorary Doctorate From Birmingham City University

Shankar Mahadevan is one of the most renowned singers and music composers of the country.

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 21:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Shankar Mahadevan receives honorary doctorate from Birmingham City University.
The pride of India, the iconic maestro Padmashree Shankar Mahadevan who has consistently rocked the nation with his scintillating music was bestowed with an Honorary Doctorate last evening by the “Birmingham City University" for outstanding contribution to Music and Arts at a formal ceremony held at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

This degree is proof of his legion of fans globally who are inspired by his music, artistry and creative ethics. Shankar Mahadevan is leaving solid imprints in the sands of time all across the globe; creating a timeless legacy. The world is sitting up to take notice of our music and with Shankar leading the way; the future looks bright!

The occasion was also attended by the Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain and the legendary guitarist, John McLaughlin. After the formal felicitation ceremony, the students of Birmingham City University performed ‘Mitwa’ from ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’. The student choir was joined by the legendary Shakti trio- Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan and John McLaughlin on stage who performed Bollywood numbers and Shankar also enchanted the audience with his timeless classic ‘Breathless’.

It was truly a proud moment for the family in the audience- his wife Sangeeta and sons Siddharth and Shivam who travelled from Mumbai for this special occasion.

Clearly Shankar Mahadevan is making a habit of leaving his audiences “Breathless"! This degree isn’t just a reaffirmation of Shankar Mahadevan’s sterling work and growing international influence but is a realisation of him taking India to the world; quite literally - a matter of immense pride not just for him or our music industry but the entire country at large! Suffice, to say…he came, he conquered and he’s here to stay.

Over the years, Shankar Mahadevan along with Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendosa have churned out music for films like Kal Ho Na Ho, Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to name a few.

About the Author

Yatamanyu NarainYatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist &amp; Photographer who dabbles in F...Read More

first published: June 25, 2023, 21:26 IST
last updated: June 25, 2023, 21:26 IST
