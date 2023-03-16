Reena Roy was one of the highest paid actresses in the late ’70s, having starred in films like Zakhmee (1975), Apnapan (1977) and Jaani Dushman (1979). Despite a successful career in Indian films, in 1983, she married Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan and announced a sabbatical. She subsequently shifted to Pakistan with her husband and gave birth to their daughter, Jannat, better known as Sanam Khan. Roy returned to India in 1992 after divorcing Khan and made a comeback in Hindi cinema with the drama Aadmi Khilona Hai (1993).

Now, three decades after their separation, Mohsin Khan has spoken up about his relationship with Reena Roy during a recent interview. “I have no regrets. I had married a human being, I didn’t see who she was or where she was from. But I had decided that I want to stay in Pakistan… Pakistan is our identity," Khan said.

Advertisement

He also added that he had not seen any films of Reena Roy. “I never watched any of her films before our wedding, no one believes this. If I was leaving home and there was an Amitabh Bachchan scene going on, I would probably stop and watch, but otherwise I have never watched films. And I was never impressed by beauty, I liked a good human being," he said.

Watch the clip here:

In an interview with The Times of India last year, Reena Roy opened up on her decision of quitting showbiz after her marriage with Mohsin Khan. The actress said that she was tired of working round the clock. And it was her mother, who had wanted her to settle down.

“I was tired working round the clock from morning to night. My mother told me, ‘What’s this life? Bahut hogaya. Kitna kamaoge! (It’s enough. How much will you earn!)’ She was after my life to settle down. She believed it was the right age for me to get married. She wanted me to have a home and a family. She feared I’d remain unmarried and be left alone if I took more time," she said.

Advertisement

In the same interview, Reena revealed her equation with Mohsin. She said that she has a lot of respect for him as he is the father of their daughter, and they are still in touch with each other. Reena also added that they shared a beautiful bond with each other.

Read all the Latest Movies News here