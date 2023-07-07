Pakistani Actor’s Comment On Shah Rukh Khan Sparks Outrage: 'He Isn't Handsome, Doesn’t Know Acting'

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans stood up for him when Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch criticised his acting and conventional looks. Baloch shared her perspective on what truly makes someone attractive and said that SRK‘s charisma lends him a certain charm but his looks do not meet societal beauty standards.

Mahnoor Baloch shared her opinion on the importance of physical appearance in relation to a person’s overall aura and personality. She mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan is skilled in business and knows how to effectively market himself, but lacks acting skills.

“Shahrukh Khan has a very good personality, but if you see him according to the beauty parameters and what is considered handsome, he doesn’t come under that. It is just that his personality and aura is so strong that he looks good. He has that thing (aura), but there are many beautiful people, who don’t have any aura, so people do not even notice them," she said during her appearance on Pakistani chat show Had Kardi, adding, “It is my opinion about Shah Rukh Khan that he doesn’t know acting. He is a great businessman, he knows how to market himself. Maybe, his fans and people would disagree with me, and that’s okay. He has a good personality, he markets himself well. There are so many good actors, who are not as successful."

Advertisement

Many shared their opinions in the comments section of the interview posted on Samaa TV’s official YouTube channel. One user wrote, “You are definitely wrong. He’s the king of expressions." Another wrote, “No offence but who is she and what are her achievements till date? Just need to know.. what srk is today because of what he did in the past and how he build himself over the years."