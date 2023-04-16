Pakistani Actress Sajal Aly Gets Candid About Her Bond With Sridevi, 'We Used To Talk On Phone For Hours'

While Sajal Aly is an established star in Pakistan, the young actress had also acted alongside Sridevi in Ravi Udyawar’s 2017 crime-thriller Mom. For the young actress, it was an experience sui generis as she got to be a part of a Bollywood film and also garnered praise for her performance. In a recent interview, Sajal Aly opened up about her bond with Sridevi and also shared her thoughts about the current restrictions on artistic collaborations between India and Pakistan.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Sajal Aly shared, “I was very close to Sridevi ji. She left us very soon unfortunately. I have never really talked about her and my relationship. But I have to say that it is really unfortunate that we as artists get stuck in the tensions between both the countries. Humara kaam suffer karta hai. When I worked in Bollywood, I got a lot of love and respect, which is close to my heart till date. I feel mera ek ghar India mein hona chaiyeh because she was so close to me".

She further added, “She was like my mother. It was not just a work relationship that we had. It was something more than that. She met my mother when she came to India when I was shooting Mom. Before the release of the film, my mother left us and then after a few months, Srideviji really left us. It was a very emotional bond, We used to talk on the phone for hours, where she used to guide me just like her daughter. I really miss her."

It was a sense of deja vu of some sorts for Sajal Aly as she had met and hugged Janhvi Kapoor at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night, a star studded event graced by eminent celebs from both sides of the border. Sajal had also expressed her desire to make a home in India while responding to a question posed at her.

At the event that was held in Dubai, Sajal Aly had explained that an event of this magnitude is a wholesome opportunity to mingle with their contemporaries from across the border. She had also quoted meeting Ranveer Singh, Govinda

Janhvi Kapoor as an example. She had stated, “India mein kyun nahi ho sakta? Bharat mein bhi ho sakta hai… and Dubai as well… ye aisa ek event hai jahan pe hume mauka milta hai ki harame jo Bharat mein log hai… Janhvi is here, Govinda Sir, Ranveer… at an event (Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night) like this it is a great opportunity for us to mingle with people jo mulk se door hain lekin dil se bahut kareeb hain (Why can’t it be in India. It can be in India… an event like this gives us an opportunity to meet our counterparts from Bollywood… like Janhvi Kapoor, Govinda Sir, Ranveer Singh… we are far because of our countries, but our hearts are very close)."

