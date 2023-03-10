Pakistani drama Tere Bin has been gaining a lot of traction among the audience. The Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi-starrer show is now in the middle of a copyright row. Zee Music has accused the makers of Tere Bin of copying the soundtrack of one of its songs “Thukra ke mera pyaar, mera inteqam dekhegi" from the film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

The popular song created a huge buzz among the audience. Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda starred in the video of the song.

As soon as the controversy broke out on the song of the serial, Tere Bin makers immediately swung into action. The makers of this Pakistani drama have released new episodes with new background music, as per reports. Along with this, the makers have now reportedly removed its title track from the airing episodes and have produced a new track for the show. Along with this, the makers have also released a new soundtrack for the romantic scenes of the serial.

However, the fans are not happy about the decision and are missing the old track in the show’s episodes. Some fans have called the decision unfair and claimed the reason to be jealousy since the OST and serial were performing well in India on YouTube.

This is not the first time Tere Bin has been accused of copyright issues earlier as well. The Indian serial Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and some of the moments from Tere Bin have allegedly had similarities. However, Siraj ul Haque, the show’s director, dismissed the similarities as baseless.

Pakistani drama Tere Bin went on air in December 2022. Due to strong acting and a good storyline, the show gained huge popularity among the audience. The chemistry between the duo Murtasim and Meerab played by Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi respectively has gained a lot of praise from the audiences. The banter of these two is winning everyone’s hearts in India as well.

Well, what’s your point of view on the controversy and song similarities between Indian and Pakistani dramas? Don’t forget to share with us.

