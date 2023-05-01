Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan Caught Indulging In PDA By a Fan? Story You Must Know

Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have once again sparked dating rumours. While the two have always maintained that they are just ‘good friends’; a social media user has a different tale to tell. Recently, paparazzo account Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress from her airport spotting. However, what caught everyone’s attention was something else.

Soon after the video was shared online, a social media user took to the comment section and claimed that he recently spotted Palak and Ibrahim indulging in a PDA (public display of affection) moment in Mumbai. “Last night she was partying at the same club as me …with Ibrahim Ali Khan and boy they put up a show of PDA …..👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨….honestly it was not even cool …have some dignity guys ….or get a room," the comment read. However, News18 Showsha cannot verify the authenticity of this claim.

This is not the first time that Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have sparked dating rumours. Last year too, the two left netizens wondering if they were in a relationship after they were snapped together. Back then, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter was also seen hiding her face from the paparazzi. Later they also attended a concert together in Mumbai.

However, earlier this year, Palak talked about the same and maintained that her prime focus is her work only as of now. She called their dating reports ‘rumours’ and added that it is a crucial time for her professionally.

“Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It’s my sole focus, and it is an important year for me. I don’t pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I’d rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it’s a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that," Palak told The Times of India.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Palak recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On the other hand, Ibrahim is also reportedly shooting for his acting debut currently.

