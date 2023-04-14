Palak Tiwari Breaks Down Aryan Khan's Mysterious Personality, Says SRK's Son Is Man of Few Words

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, is all set to make her acting debut in the upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and others. While she’s been making headlines for her statements about her co-stars, the actress opened up about Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

Palak, who appeared in the song Bijlee Bijlee, is often spotted hanging out with star kids, including Aryan Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s son has never interacted with the media before and tends to stay clear from the attention of the cameras. However, he is seen bonding with friends at parties. Owing to his distance from the media, there is curiosity about how Aryan Khan is in person.

In a recent interview, Palak shed a little light and said that SRK’s son is exactly like he appears. Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Palak said that Aryan is a genuinely sweet person who warmly greets everyone at a party, but he’s also incredibly reserved. In fact, she said he’s a lot like her in that regard - after exchanging pleasantries, he tends to retreat to a quiet corner. Palak suggested that Aryan’s enigmatic personality is part of his charm and makes him all the more charming. Off-screen, he’s just as mysterious, which only adds to the intrigue surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s son.

“He’s exactly how he seems. He’ll say a few words and he’ll make an impactful statement, leave and go back into the crowd. He’s very like that," she said, adding, “He’s a very sweet guy, very nice and quiet… good guy."

During the same interview, Palak also shared a tidbit about working with Salman from the sets of Antim. She revealed that Salman had a specific rule for women’s attire on his set. Palak said, “Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’."

