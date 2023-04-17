Palak Tiwari Brutally Trolled for Wearing 'Revealing' Blouse at Baba Siddique's Iftar Party

Palak Tiwari has been grabbing headlines ever since she said that Salman Khan had a rule against women wearing low necklines on film sets. Palak assisted Salman on his film Antim. She, however, later clarified that her statement was “misunderstood".

Now, the actress is being trolled for wearing “a revealing neckline" at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party. Palak attended Siddique’s star-studded Iftar bash on Sunday evening. She opted for a grey-ish lehenga and a choli which featured a plunging neckline. Netizens were not impressed by Palak’s outfit and began trolling her.

One user wrote, “Has she come for Iftar party or item song performance?" Another one said, “These people should be ashamed of themselves." A third user commented, “The theme is Iftar party, right? Why the dress like you’re going to a fashion show?"

Advertisement

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Palak had earlier said, “When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, ‘Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?’ I said I am going to Salman Sir’s set. She was like ‘Wow, very good’."

She later issued a clarification and said, “It’s really been misunderstood. All I wanted to say is that I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way senior to me, who have I pretty much grown up idolising. Salman sir is of course one of them."

Palak is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also has Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, and Siddharth Nigam.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here