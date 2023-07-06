Palak Tiwari Joined Rumoured Beau Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan For a Vacation? Viral Video Hints At It

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are the perfect tinsel-town siblings owing to the wholesome and endearing bond between them. While we don’t get to see them together quite often, both Sara and Ibrahim were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Thursday where they served major airport looks. Interestingly, Palak Tiwari too was spotted exiting the airport around that time as Ibrahim. There have been dating speculations about them in the past and this latest clip only hints that the trio had gone for a vacation.

In a clip shared by Viral Bhayani on their Instagram handle, we can see Sara and Ibrahim walking side by side smiling and talking to each other as the paps followed them with their cameras. Ibrahim wore a breezy black and green floral shirt along with denim pants and white shoes. Sara on the other hand rocked a black floral outfit with white sandals. She also carried a lot of bags with her, the contents of which were humorously speculated by the netizens. Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari was also captured by the paparazzi in a grey top and black sunglasses.

The comment section of the post went buzzing with speculations. One of them asked, “Are they dating? " Another one commented, “Palak or ibrahim ek sath film banayenge guaranteed". Someone else said, “Ibrahim aur palak tiwari couple h kya jo add krdiya". A netizen also stated, “It’s awesome!"

While Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have always maintained that they are just ‘good friends’; a social media user had a different tale to tell. A couple of months ago, Viral Bhayani dropped a video of the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress from her airport spotting. However, what caught everyone’s attention was something else.

Soon after the video was shared online, a social media user took to the comment section and claimed that he had spotted Palak and Ibrahim indulging in a PDA (public display of affection) moment in Mumbai. “Last night she was partying at the same club as me …with Ibrahim Ali Khan and boy they put up a show of PDA …..‍❤️‍‍….honestly it was not even cool …have some dignity guys ….or get a room," the comment read. However, News18 Showsha cannot verify the authenticity of this claim.

This is not the first time that Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have sparked dating rumours. Last year too, the two left netizens wondering if they were in a relationship after they were snapped together. Back then, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter was also seen hiding her face from the paparazzi. Later they also attended a concert together in Mumbai.

However, earlier this year, Palak talked about the same and maintained that her prime focus is her work only as of now. She called their dating reports ‘rumours’ and added that it is a crucial time for her professionally.