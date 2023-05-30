Palak Tiwari Looks Sizzling Hot In Yellow Crop Top; Check Her Gorgeous Maldives Pics Here

Palak Tiwari is currently in Maldives where she is spending some quality time. The actress has been dropping several pictures from her vacation, setting fire on social media. On Tuesday too, Palak shared a series of pictures in which she was seen posing in a yellow crop top. She paired it with white baggy pajamas. The actress accessorised her look with silver bangles and looked gorgeous as ever. With her pictures, Palak Tiwari proved that she can slay any outfit with her style.

Soon after the pictures were shared online, fans reacted to it and complimented the actress. “Loving the bangles and you," one of the fans wrote. While another user called her ‘hot’, one of the fans wrote, ‘gorgeous’ with fire emoji in the comments section.

Prior to this, Palak also shared another set of pictures in which she was seen posing in a stylish blue colour swimsuit. She effortlessly carried herself with grace, proved that she is a fashionista in real sense.

Palak Tiwari’s Maldives vacation comes a month after she made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Released on April 21, the film also starred Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar in key roles. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office.

In a recent interview with Mastiii, Palak explained that she could have never made it big on television. “I knew that I wanted to do movies. I feel my mom did TV for so many years and she has handled and done everything so well. There is nothing left for me to do. And there would anyways be comparison, but I think I never stood a chance in TV," she said.