Palak Tiwari Turns Summer Hotter In Her Sexy Denim Crop Top And Pants, Watch Video

Palak Tiwari was spotted promoting her debut film in a denim on denim look.

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 19:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Palak Tiwari looks smoking hot in an all-denim outfit. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Palak Tiwari looks smoking hot in an all-denim outfit. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, is all set to make her acting debut in the upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and others. The starlet has been creating a lot of buzz with her stylish outfits during the promotions.

Earlier today, the debutant was spotted at Filmcity, for promotions of the film. She rocked the denim on denim look in a denim crop top paired with boot cut pants. She went for minimal makeup and let her gorgeous mane loose. Palak, who seemed to be in a jovial mood, smiled at the paps in one of the videos and asked if they have had lunch.

Palak’s bold statements have been creating a lot of noise too. During a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak shared a tidbit about working with Salman from the sets of Antim, only to be shot down by co-actor Shehnaaz Gill. Palak revealed that Salman had a specific rule for women’s attire on his set. She said, “I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’."

However, while speaking to the media in Mumbai, Shehnaaz dismissed it and said, “Nothing like that, I wore a very sexy dress during the promotion. Salman sir keeps motivating me and saying that you will grow in your career." Palak has gone on record to say that her statement was misconstrued.

Palak made her debut in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video, Bijlee Bijlee, last year. She’s all geared up as the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan inches closer.

first published: April 17, 2023, 18:07 IST
last updated: April 17, 2023, 19:49 IST
