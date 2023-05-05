Palak Tiwari Reacts to Controversy on Salman Khan's Rule Against 'Low-Neckline': 'I Made Mistake'

Palak Tiwari reflected upon her recent statement about Salman Khan’s ‘no low-neckline’ rule that went viral. The Bollywood actress, who made her big screen debut with Kisi Ka Kisi Ki Jaan, confessed that while the statement dropped jaws, she did not mean say anything inappropriate about Salman and has realised that she did a mistake. She added that she is a work in progress.

“[It’s] part and parcel of what we do. Also, I’m not really taken aback by it, since I know Salman sir is an extremely understanding individual and he knows me. He knows that I would never say anything malapropos about him, ever. I take this as more of a learning experience. This is the best way to learn, making a mistake [since] I never want to be in that position again. I think it’s the most conducive way to learn. I made a mistake, I’ll learn and it’s something I’ll keep in mind for the rest of my life now," she told ETimes.

Last month, speaking with Siddarth Kannan, Palak Tiwari revealed she was assisting Mahesh Manjrekar on the sets of Antim. “Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, ‘Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?’ I said I am going to Salman Sir’s set. She was like ‘Wow, very good,’" she said at the time.

“He’s a traditionalist… Of course, he’s like ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear what you like)’, but he’s always like ‘My girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom she doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always,’" she added.

Salman addressed the viral statement on Aap Ki Adalat last weekend and said, “I think, yeh jo auraton ki bodies hai woh bahut precious hai. Woh jitni dhaki huyi hongi, mujhe lagta hai utni better hai (I think, women’s bodies are very precious. The more they are covered, the better it is)."

