Palak Tiwari Recalls Mother Shweta Tiwari's Struggling Days, 'She Used To Live In A Chawl'

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari rose to fame after her appearance in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee Bijlee. Now the actress has made her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Even before her film debut, the young star kid enjoyed a massive fan following and often makes headlines with her whereabouts. In a recent interview, Palak Tiwari talked about the struggles endured by her mother Shweta Tiwari prior to making it big in the television industry.

Recalling those days, Palak Tiwari told Bombay Times, “My mom has seen everything, and she has had a tremendous graph. She has seen exponential growth in every sense of the word. And growth in the quality of life. When she started out, she used to live in a chawl-like one-bedroom space. My nana, my nani, my mama, and my mom used to live there, which was just one bedroom, and that’s where my mom started."

She added, “So she really understands to not take anything for granted because it doesn’t come easily. People aren’t born with a silver spoon. And I think what I find very commendable about my mom is that she realized that this is not the life that I want for any of my future generations, and she ensured that. And my grandmother, though she couldn’t provide for my mom, did the next best thing for her to back her up in every way that she knew."

Not only that but Palak Tiwari also shared her thoughts on people backtracking from their previous comments especially after Shweta Tiwari emerged as one of the biggest television stars of all time. She shared, “And with my mom, she told my Nani at a very young age that acting is the only thing that I think I am best excelling at, and there is nothing else. And even though it might have been very unorthodox back then, especially given the background that we came from, we come from a very orthodox family where they say, ‘Why would they do that?’ They were really judgmental of my nani for allowing my mom to choose this career. So the same people now call my nani and me and tell that they knew Shweta would be a star."

Speaking of Palak Tiwari’s debut film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film finally released on April 21, on the occasion of Eid. The film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie boasts of a lot of action, romance and family drama.

