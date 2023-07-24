Palak Tiwari Shares How Shweta Tiwari Refrained Her From Dating During Her Teens

Kasautii Zindagi Kay fame actress Shweta Tiwari is a known name in the industry. Recently, her daughter Palak Tiwari marked her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The star kid quickly made a fan following for herself. Now, in a recent interview, Palak Tiwari made some revelations about how her mother used to trick her during her adolescent years. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Palak Tiwari recalled her teenage years, when Shweta Tiwari scolded her for lying.

She revealed that as a teenager, whenever she used to go out with a boy, she used to get caught by Shweta. She also disclosed the trick, or rather a threat her mom used on her to prevent her from dating at such a young age. Palak added that one of the biggest problems was that she lied a lot. People used to catch her and inform her mother. Shweta used to ask why Palak bothered to lie.

Advertisement

Palak Tiwari said in the interview, “I had a boyfriend, I was 15 or 16 years, like when you have a boyfriend in school. And we loved going to the mall. So, I was going to the mall with him and I told my mom that I’m going down to play hide and seek. And my mom said okay, but then she found out that I was not playing, rather I was at the mall. She got very angry." She further added, “The funny part was that my mom used to say, main tujhe gao bhej dungi (I’ll send you to the village), main tera baal katwa dungi (I’ll chop off your hair)."