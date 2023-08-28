Palak Tiwari Turns Heads in a Sexy Blue Outfit, Fuels Ibrahim Ali Khan Dating Rumours; Watch

All eyes were on Palak Tiwari as she made her way to a party on Sunday night. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, had heads turning when walked into the party wearing a sexy off shoulder dress. Palak teamed up the little blue dress with a pair of matching boots and a small handbag. She completed her look by tying her hair up into a neat ponytail. However, it wasn’t just her look that had fans talking. Fans noticed that Ibrahim Ali Khan was also attending the party with her.

The soon-to-debut actor was spotted making his way to the same party shortly after Palak made her way to the bash. Ibrahim, who is Saif Ali Khan’s son, opted for a casual fit for the Sunday night gathering. He was seen wearing a white tee along with a pair of grey pants and sported a beard. Watch the video below: