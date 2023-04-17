Palak Tiwari UPSET After Salman Khan's Rules About Revealing Clothes Goes Viral, Says 'Did a Poor...'

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Palak Tiwari is clarifying her statement in which she spoke about Salman Khan’s strict dress code on the sets of Antim went viral. The actress confessed she is upset that her statement was taken wrongly and said that Salman is not a ‘narrow-minded’ person. She added that she might have done a ‘poor job’ at explaining her statements.

Speaking with Connect FM Canada, Palak said, “I have so much love for him in my heart. One thing that Salman sir is not, is ‘narrow-minded’. He is not somebody that will ever try to curtail anybody in any sort of way. Maybe I did a poor job at expounding my thoughts, but what I meant by that was he is somebody that I really revere."

Palak had previously clarified that her statement was misunderstood. As quoted by ETimes, Palak said, “It’s really been misunderstood. All I wanted to say is that I have put certain guidelines for myself as to how to dress around people who are way senior to me, who have I pretty much grown up idolising. Salman sir is of course one of them."

Earlier while speaking with Siddarth Kannan, Palak Tiwari had shared, “When I was AD-ing with Salman sir on Antim, I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, ‘Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?’ I said I am going to Salman Sir’s set. She was like ‘Wow, very good’."

“He’s a traditionalist… Of course, he’s like ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear what you like)’, but he’s always like ‘My girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom she doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always,’" she added.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to release on April 21.

