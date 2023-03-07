Palak Tiwari is no stranger when it comes to jaw-dropping fashion looks. The 23-year-old has managed to always keep it stylish with her ensembles and has never been afraid to experiment with quirky and stunning outfits. The actress rose to fame on social media due to her stunning sartorial choices and sheer beauty. Needless to say, the actress’ Instagram photos and videos go viral in the blink of an eye. The comments sections of her posts are almost always flooded with compliments.

A few days back Palak Tiwari shared a few pictures on her social media handle from her vacation. In these pictures, Palak is seen decked up in a monokini with a sheer well-fitted mini skirt. The diva also paired a big hat with the outfit. Her monokini featured a rust-hued snake print and cute tie-up detailing. Palak captioned the post, “Vacay PT."

As soon as she posted the pictures, they went viral on Instagram and the comments section was flooded with compliments from fans as well as brickbrackets from trolls. In particular, the actress was being trolled for her dark armpits.

While Palak embraces her tan in the summer heat, several users trolled her for dark armpits. Many others, meanwhile, praised her appearance.

*One of the fans commented “Madam apni yeh kaali bagal dikhana band karo aur apni mummy ki tarah successful banne ki koshish karo". Another commented, “Black armpit."

On the other hand, fans also praised her looks and wrote, “Sexyyyy," another said “Ahhhh lovely, you finally wore it", and one more user commented “Waii Wowww Dammn Gorgeous."*

Palak will make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh, and Shehnaaz Gill also feature in the action drama, which is slated to be released on the occasion of Eid, this year.

