Palak Tiwari's Scenic Vacation Is All About Style With Comfort, Fans Call Her 'Beautiful'

Palak Tiwari has been constantly setting the internet on fire with her pictures from the Maldives. She has been keeping her fans updated about her vacation and now seems like she is on her next trip. The budding actress took to social media to share glimpses of her serene vacation amidst the mountains.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Palak can be seen giving a tour of the outside view of her room. She is looking gorgeous in a yellow colour dress with a plunging neckline. The actress is not wearing any makeup and is seemingly looking happy. “Can u tell I’m very excited to be here ," reads her caption. The video grabbed the immediate attention of fans. Fans showered the actress with compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Sexy". Another wrote, “Enjoy enjoy."

Watch the video here:

Palak Tiwari has been making waves through her acting skills. On Thursday, she was spotted with her mother Shweta Tiwari, and brother Reyansh at the airport. They were heading for vacation. Shweta has also shared pictures from the holiday.