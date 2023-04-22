Trends :Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanNick JonasSamantha Ruth PrabhuSuniel ShettyKatrina Kaif
Palak Tiwari's Step Father Abhinav Kohli Reviews KKBKKJ, Says 'You Will Not Be Allowed To...'

Shweta Tiwari praised daughter Palak Tiwari's performance in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 16:12 IST

Abhinav Kohli reviewed Palak Tiwari's Bollywood debut film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Palak Tiwari, daughter of popular television actress Shweta Tiwari made her Bollywood debut with the much-anticipated Salman Khan starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While the film continues to pull the audience to the theatres, Palak’s step-father Abhinav Kohli praised the debutant by writing a note for her on her stellar debut

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, Abhinav Kohli penned an appreciation note after witnessing her performance on the big screen. He wrote, “Perfect Natural performance. Personality shift - English Speaking to Dil se Hindi speaking - Brilliant (The scene with the legend Satish Kaushik). Not one wrong emotion even in a fleeting shot - Not one. Dance - Brilliant Every Beat - Face Emotions Perfectly Beautiful and on Beat - Especially Yo Yo Honey Singh song. Appearance - Looked Beautiful but of course because of the Film Industry Unsung Law you would not be allowed to look better than the heroine. Nobodies fault."

Kasauti Zindagi Ki fame Shweta Tiwari attended a special screening of the film that was held in Mumbai. Needless to say, she was all praises for her daughter. As quoted by Sangri Today, Palak Tiwari shared, “I saw my girlfriend aka Palak Tiwari in the role of Muskaan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. I am proud of you."

Talking about her experience working with Salman Khan, Palak Tiwari told ANI, “Working with him is like a dream come true…Kisi ki bhai kisi ki jaan will always be special. He used to come on the set, used to make everyone laugh with his jokes. He always used to help all of us. We all used to sit and eat with him. I will always cherish the time spent with Salman, sir."

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is finally out now on the auspicious occasion of Eid. The film stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie boasts of a lot of action, romance and family drama.

first published: April 22, 2023, 16:07 IST
last updated: April 22, 2023, 16:12 IST
