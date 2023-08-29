Pallavi Joshi Says She Plays a 'Superhero' in The Vaccine War: 'My Chest Swells With Pride'

The actress and producer recently revealed details about her upcoming film The Vaccine War. Giving a sneak peek into what the audience can expect from the film, the actress said that the film is perhaps one of the most gratifying projects she has been a part of as a producer, primarily because it delves into the realm of women scientists. “This movie is perhaps the nicest movie I have done as a producer mainly because it deals with so much of women scientists. None of us knew when we started with the research that the field of science in India is so full of women. Recently we also saw the Chandrayaan landing on the moon and you could see all the rocket scientists wearing their kanjivarams, with their gajras. Similarly, here, all the bioscientists are all women," she said, adding, “Their story was important for me to tell as a woman and to have acted as one of these scientists, it makes my chest swell with pride. I call this a superhero film where I got the opportunity to play a superhero."

Recently, The Kashmir Files was awarded the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards. That apart, Pallavi Joshi secured the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the same film. Speaking of it, she said, “We were in Chicago when we heard about it. It was six in the morning and for a minute I thought that it was probably a dream. When I did that character of Radhika Menon, I told Vivek Agnihotri that this is probably one of my best performances but I’m not going to get an award for this."