Pamela Chopra Death: Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute With Son Abhishek, Visits Aditya Chopra

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celebrity who visited Aditya Chopra following the sudden demise of his mother, Pamela Chopra. Big B was snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived at Aditya’s residence in Mumbai. He was also accompanied by his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan.

It should be noted that Amitabh Bachchan has worked in several Yash Raj Films’ movies including Mohabbatein, Thugs of Hindostan, Bunty Aur Babli and Veer-Zaara among others. Abhishek too was a part of the Dhoom series which was released under Yash Raj Films.

Earlier today, Shah Rukh Khan was also snapped arriving at Aditya Chopra’s residence. He was also accompanied by his son Aryan Khan. Among others, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kirron Kher, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Shilpa Shetty also visited Aditya Chopra’s house to offer their condolences to the family.

Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday, April 20 in Mumbai. She was 74. The family issued a statement confirming the news of her death and revealed that the last rites took place at 11 am.

“With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," the statement read.

As per a report by Indian Express, Pamela Chopra was hospitalised for 15 days for Pneumonia. “She passed away today. She was on a ventilator in Lilavati Hospital for 15 days. She had pneumonia," Dr. Prahlad Prabhudesai told the publication.

