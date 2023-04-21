Pamela Chopra Death: Jaya Bachchan Yells ‘I Want Distance’ As Paps Click Her; Users Say ‘Ab Toh Aadat…’

Jaya Bachchan does not enjoy a friendly relationship with the paparazzi and it is no secret. Videos of the actress-turned-politician expressing disappointment with the shutterbugs and even lashing out at them often make headlines. And here’s another such video.

On Friday, Jaya Bachchan visited Aditya Chopra’s residence in Mumbai to offer her condolences to the filmmaker after his mother, Pamela Chopra’s death. As soon as Jaya arrived, she was surrounded by the paparazzi. However, the senior actress asked them to maintain distance and seemingly looked irked in the video. “I want distance," she said following which her security personnel directed the same to the paps. Jaya Bachchan was also accompanied by her daughter Shweta Bachchan. Watch the viral clip here:

Advertisement

However, netizens are not at all surprised at the video. Several social media users took to the comment section and expressed how Jaya often gets disappointed with the shutterbugs. “Aab to adat si hai mujko," one of the comments read. Another user warned paps and wrote, “Door rho re tum log".

On Thursday night, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also snapped as they visited Aditya Chopra following the sudden demise of his mother.

Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday, April 20 in Mumbai. She was 74. The family issued a statement confirming the news of her death and revealed that the last rites took place at 11 am on the same day. “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," the statement read.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here