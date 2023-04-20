Pamela Chopra Passes Away At 74; HC Restrains YouTube Channels From Sharing Videos About Aaradhya Bachchan's Health

Pamela Chopra, Yash Chopra’s wife, passed away on Thursday in Mumbai. She was 74. Pamela had two sons with Yash, Yash Raj Films’ head Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra. The family issued a statement confirming the news of her death and revealed that the last rites took place at 11 am.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan recently moved the Delhi High Court and filed a suit seeking an injunction against several YouTube channels from posting fake news about her health. And on Thursday, the HC has restrained YouTube channels from sharing videos on 11-year-olds’ health.

Moonbin, a member of the K-pop group ASTRO and an actor, died on Wednesday, April 19, at the age of 25. He was found dead in his residence located in Seoul and the police were immediately notified by the manager. Moonbin was a popular name in the music and film industry. Having started as a child model in 2004, Moonbin appeared in TVXQ’s Balloons music video in 2006, before making his acting debut in the Korean drama series Boys Over Flowers in 2009. With fans mourning the loss of a star in the Korean entertainment industry, we remember some of the actor’s best performances in various series.

Javed Akhtar was summoned by the Mulund Court in Mumbai on Thursday, April 20. However, the lyricist failed to appear. His lawyer informed the court about the same following which the court issued a fresh summons against Akhtar. He has now been asked to appear on June 20, 2023.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa is turning a year older today. The young starlet enjoys a massive fan following. As she celebrates her 20th birthday, she received heartfelt birthday wishes from her parents.

