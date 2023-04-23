Trends :Actress Without Makeup LookSalman Aishwarya Samantha Ruth PrabhuParineeti ChopraAlia Bhatt
Pamela Chopra Prayer Meet: Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Attend

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh and others arrived for Pamela Chopra's prayer meet.

Curated By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 20:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Pamela Chopra, Yash Chopra’s wife, passed away on Thursday in Mumbai. She was 74. Pamela had two sons with Yash, Yash Raj Films’ head Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra. The news of her sudden demise left the entire industry shell-shocked as the celebs turned up in huge numbers to attend her funeral and offer their condolences. Now a special prayer meet for Pamela was organised in Mumbai on Sunday that was also graced by many prominent faces like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Luv Ranjan and others.

Take a look:

Karan Johar arriving at Pamela Chopra’s prayer meet.

Abhishek Bachchan arriving for Pamela Chopra’s prayer meet.

Dimple Kapadia arrives for Pamela Chopra’s Prayer Meet

Rakesh Roshan arriving at Pamela Chopra’s prayer meet.

Aamir Khan arrives at Pamela Chopra’s prayer meet

Jaya Bachchan at Pamela Chopra’s prayer meet.

Riteish Deshmukh at Pamela Chopra’s prayer meet.

Luv Ranjan at Pamela Chopra’s prayer meet.

Earlier in the day, Yash Raj Films, released a never-before-seen video of Yash Chopra’s wife speaking about her musical contribution to Indian cinema.

Taking to Twitter and YouTube, YRF shared the video featuring some of the classic Bollywood songs, she had sung. In the video, Pamela opened up about how she made the cut to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’s album. “I was actually dubbing for Lataji. I was doing a dub, but to my greatest pleasure and happiness, I can’t tell you… Jatin-Lalit told me, ‘No, you have sung it so beautifully. We don’t want to dub it.’ I can’t tell you what I felt at that time," she said.

Pamela lent her voice for Ghar Aaja Pardesi from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Main Sasural Nahi Jaaungi from Chandni (1989), Meri Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat from Aaina (1993), Meri Maa Ne Laga Diye from Darr (1993), which are also featured in the video. Sharing the video, YRF wrote, “Our heartfelt tribute to Mrs. Pamela Yash Chopra. Her memories will be engraved in our hearts, jab tak hai jaan (until there is life)."

Pamela made her last on-screen appearance in the 2023 Netflix docu-series The Romantics where she talked about Yash’s film career and the production house’s legacy.

Pamela Chopra was the wife of founder and filmmaker Yash Chopra. She passed away after battling pneumonia. “She passed away today. She was on a ventilator in Lilavati Hospital for 15 days. She had pneumonia," Dr. Prahlad Prabhudesai earlier told Indian Express.

After her death, the production house issued an official statement that read, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection."

first published: April 23, 2023, 17:58 IST
last updated: April 23, 2023, 20:26 IST
