Pamela Chopra Was ‘Surprised’ After Son Aditya Chopra Married Rani Mukerji, Said ‘How Can He…?’

Filmmaker Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra breathed her last at the age of 74, on Thursday morning, in Mumbai. The Chopra family shared the news through a statement on the official Instagram account of Yash Raj Films. After her demise, fans have been revisiting old clips and pictures of Pamela Chopra. Even an old interview of Pamela has resurfaced, which shows her reaction to filmmaker-son Aditya Chopra’s wish to marry actress Rani Mukerji.

In her conversation with DNA, Pamela Chopra was asked how she reacted when Aditya told her that he was going to marry an actress. Responding to the question, Pamela revealed that she was surprised to hear the news. This was because Aditya has always kept an extremely low profile; making his mother question how can he spend his life with an actress as celebs are always under the limelight and have to maintain a high profile.

“When Adi told me he wanted to get married to her, quite honestly, I was surprised. He’s very low profile and my first thought was how can he get married to an actress because stars are very high profile and always in the news. But then he was too much in love with her. Rani makes him so happy and for me as a mother that’s all that matters," Pamela Chopra said.

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra tied the knot in April 2014 after dating for five years. The couple became proud parents to a baby girl in December 2015 and named her Adira Chopra.

Meanwhile, talking about Pamela Chopra’s death, earlier today, YRF Films’ Instagram page shared the statement and requested fans to give some privacy to the family. “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," the statement read.

As per a report in Indian Express, Pamela Chopra was struggling with pneumonia and was hospitalised for 15 days. She was an Indian playback singer, and is survived by her sons Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra.

