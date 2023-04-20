Pamela Chopra, Wife of Yash Chopra, Dies at 74 After Battling Pneumonia; Cremated in Mumbai

Pamela Chopra, Yash Chopra’s wife, passed away on Thursday in Mumbai. She was 74. Pamela had two sons with Yash, Yash Raj Films’ head Aditya Chopra and actor Uday Chopra. The family issued a statement confirming the news of her death and revealed that the last rites took place at 11 am.

“With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection," the statement read.

As per an Indian Express report, she was hospitalised for 15 days for Pneumonia. “She passed away today. She was on ventilator in Lilavati Hospital for 15 days. She had pneumonia," Dr. Prahlad Prabhudesai told the publication. The family is yet to issue a statement about the same.

Pamela often collaborated with Yash on his films in various forms. As per the docu-series The Romantics, which marked her last appearance on the camera, Pamela played a vital part in Yash’s movies. She had written the script of the iconic film Kabhi Kabhie and styled the cast of the 1981 film Silsila. Besides this, she also played a prominent role in the music of his films.

Pamela has been credited as a co-singer of the hit Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge song Ghar Aaja Pardesi. She sang it with Manpreet Kaur. She also sang the song ‘Main Sasural Nahi Jaungi’ from the film Chandni. She also appeared in the opening montage of Dil Toh Paagal Hai with Yash Chopra.

Speaking about her love for music in The Romantics, Pamela said, “Music is my passion. Yash knew that and he would invite me to attend the music sittings. Slowly, I became a part of that group". Uday added, “My mother had a really good sense of music and song. We have this gadda room in our house, the music room, which was specifically created for a creatively inducive environment".

He added, “My mother and father would go through different pieces of music, trying to see what fits and what doesn’t."

News18 offers our condolences to Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Uday Chopra, and the Yash Raj family.

