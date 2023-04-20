Pamela Chopra's Death: Anushka Sharma Remembers 'Pam Aunty', Javed Akhtar Calls Her a 'Great Lady'

Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday, April 20 in Mumbai. She was 74. The family issued a statement confirming the news of her death and revealed that the last rites took place at 11 am. Soon after the news of Pamela’s demise made headlines, several celebrities took to their respective social media handles and paid tribute to Aditya Chopra and Uday Chopra’s mother.

Anushka Sharma shared the statement issued by the Chopra family on her Instagram stories and wrote, ‘RIP Pam aunty’ with a red heart emoji.

Javed Akhtar also recalled Pamela as somebody who was ‘intelligent, educated, warm and witty’. He talked about Pamela’s contribution to Yash Chopra’s scripts and music and called her an ‘exceptional person’.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also expressed grief at Pamela Chopra’s death and wrote, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pamela Chopra (Pam auntie) wife of Late Yash Chopra ji. An ever smiling women of substance with full of positive vibes will be missed by the entire film industry."

Singer-music director Amaal Mallik also penned down a long note remembering Pamela Chopra. He recalled how he was just 17 years old when Pamela and Yash made him understand what ‘true love and companionship’ is. Amaal further called Pamela ‘a sweetheart’ and paid condolences to her family.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Raghav Juyal also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Pamela Chopra. He called her a ‘primary driving force behind Yash Raj Films’ and wished strength to the family.

Meanwhile, as per a report by Indian Express, Pamela Chopra was hospitalised for 15 days for Pneumonia. “She passed away today. She was on a ventilator in Lilavati Hospital for 15 days. She had pneumonia," Dr. Prahlad Prabhudesai told the publication.

As per the recently released docu-series The Romantics, which marked her last appearance on the camera, Pamela Chopra played a vital part in Yash’s movies. She had written the script of the iconic film Kabhi Kabhie and styled the cast of the 1981 film Silsila. Besides this, she also played a prominent role in the music of his films.

