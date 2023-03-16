Home » Movies » Pandya Store Fame Kanwar Dhillon Poses With GF Alice Kaushik, Dances With Neil Bhatt In Birthday Pics

Pandya Store Fame Kanwar Dhillon Poses With GF Alice Kaushik, Dances With Neil Bhatt In Birthday Pics

Kanwar Dhillon is known for playing the role of Shiva in the popular show Pandya Store.

Advertisement

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 15:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Kanwar Dhillon hosts a mega birthday bash in Mumbai on March 15.
Kanwar Dhillon hosts a mega birthday bash in Mumbai on March 15.

Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday, March 15. On this special day, the actor hosted a mega bash which was attended by several of his co-stars and industry colleagues.

Kanwar was snapped arriving at the party with his co-star and girlfriend Alice Kaushil. While birthday boy Kanwar looked absolutely dapper in his black outfit, Alice sported an orange dress and looked gorgeous as ever. Among others, Kanwar’s Pandya Store co-stars Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup and Shiny Doshi also attended the bash. Kinshuk Mahajan aka Kanwar’s on-screen brother also graced the occasion with his wife Divya Gupta.

In one of the photos, Akshay and Shiny were seen dancing together. Another picture featured Kanwar dancing his heart out with Simran Budharup. One of the clicks also showcased Kanwar cutting the cake as Akshay held it in his hands.

Advertisement

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars and real-life couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma also joined Kanwar for the celebration. Check out the pictures from Kanwar’s birthday celebration here:

RELATED NEWS

Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon celebrates his 30th birthday.

Kanwar Dhillon holds ladylove Alice Kaushik close in this picture.

Kanwar Dhillon’s on-screen brother Akshay Kharodia also joined him for his birthday celebration.

Kanwar Dhillon and Simran Budharup dance their heart out in this photo.

Kanwar’s on-screen elder brother Kinshuk Mahajan also graced his birthday bash with his wife Divya.

Virat and Pakhi aka Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma also attended Kanwar’s 30th birthday bash.

Kanwar Dhillon dances with Neil Bhatt.

Shiny Doshi plants a kiss on co-star Simran Budharup’s cheeks in this pic from Kanwar’s birthday.

On-screen bhabhi-devar aka Shiny Doshi and Akshay Kharodia enjoy at Kanwar Dhillon’s birthday party.

Among others Vikas Gupta, Vahbbiz Dorabjee, Mohit Parmar also attended Kanwar Dhillon’s birthday bash.

Kanwar is known for playing the role of Shiva in Pandya Store. The show revolves around a married couple and their struggle to manage their family business along with the husband’s three younger siblings.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Chirag SehgalChirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop grou...Read More

first published: March 16, 2023, 15:32 IST
last updated: March 16, 2023, 15:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Looks Smoking Hot In Colourful Bikini As She Holidays In Miami, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+20PHOTOS

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Palak Tiwari Look Stunning As They Attend Alanna Panday's Pre-wedding Functions, See Pics