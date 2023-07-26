Panjaa To Bangaram, Pawan Kalyan Films That Flopped At The Box Office

Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest superstars in the South Indian film industry. He has done some fantastic work over the years and enjoys a massive fan following in South India. Apart from acting, the actor has a keen interest in politics as well. He joined the Praja Rajyam Party in 2008 and served there until 2011. Later, he founded the Jana Sena Party and has been a member of it since then. He is awaiting the release of the highly anticipated film, Bro The Avatar, alongside his nephew Sai Dharam Tej. Despite having such an illustrious career with many super hit films, Power star Pawan Kalyan has been a part of some that were disasters at the box office. So, let’s look at the films of Pawan Kalyan that flopped at the box office:

Agnyaathavaasi: This was the third collaboration between Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan after Jalsa and Atharantiki Daaredi. Apart from Power Star, the film also starred Anu Emanuel, Keerthy Shetty, and Aadhi Pinishetty in prominent roles. The film, surprisingly, didn’t do well and was a huge flop at the box office.

Advertisement

Katamarayudu: Katamarayudu was released in 2017 and was directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani. The film is a remake of the hit Tamil film Veeram, starring Ajith Kumar. It starred Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles and turned out to be a disaster at the box office.

Panjaa: Panjaa was directed by popular filmmaker Vishnuvardhan. It starred Pawan Kalyan, Anjali Lavania, Adivi Sesh, Jackie Shroff, and Sarah Jane Dias in prominent roles. Despite such a talented cast, the film couldn’t impress the audience in theatres and was declared a huge disaster at the box office.