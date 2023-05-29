Pankaj Kapur Birthday: Add Actor's Recent Releases to Your Watchlist

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PANKAJ KAPUR: Is there anything Pankaj Kapur can’t do? The multitalented man has portrayed a plethora of characters onscreen in his career spanning over four decades. Be it the detective from the popular 1980s series Karamchand or Mussadi Lal from the sitcom Office Office, he has amazed the audience every time he was given a project.

His acting skills as the strict Brahmin priest in Dharm or the underworld don Jahangir Khan in Maqbool has also garnered him much praise. After proving his mettle in theatre, television and film industries, the versatile actor left the audience awestruck with his performances in web-series. His talent is hard to overlook.

As the actor turns 69 today, we take a look at some of his recent films to add to your watchlist: