Pankaj Kapur Turns 69: Memorable Dialogues by the Legendary Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PANKAJ KAPUR: Legendary actor Pankaj Kapur has captivated audiences with his remarkable performances in both television and film. Pankaj Kapur has a dedicated fan base and is celebrated for his talent and contributions to the industry. Among his extensive filmography, he is particularly renowned for portraying iconic characters such as Inspector P.K. in Raakh, Dr Dipankar Roy in Ek Doctor Ki Maut, and Abba ji in Vishal Bhardwaj’s adaptation of Macbeth, Maqbool (2004). Additionally, Pankaj Kapur has ventured into directing, showcasing his talents in films like Mohandas BA LLB in 1998 and Mausam in 2011.
With his incredible performances, Pankaj Kapur has brought characters to life with his nuanced expressions and captivating voice. Some of his dialogues are truly unforgettable. From thought-provoking lines that reflect on society’s ills to emotionally charged exchanges that tug at our heartstrings, Pankaj Kapur has proven time and again his mastery in delivering dialogues that left a lasting impact on all of us. As we celebrate his birthday, let us revisit some of his memorable dialogues.
Pankaj Kapur Birthday Special: Memorable Dialogues
- “Shaant shaant … is desh mein toh Gautam aur Gandhi ka naam hai … yahan khroad aur hinsa ka kya kaam hai" - Halla Bol
- “Apne badan pe chot lage toh saala janwar bhi rota hai … insaan woh hai joh doosre ki chot ko mehsoos kar sake" - Halla Bol
- “Nalayak, adharmi, durachari, mamachari, bhrashtachari, bol sorry!" - Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro
- “Jis insaan ka maqsad sirf nuksaan ho … usse kisi ka fayda nahi ho sakta" - Maqbool
- “Gilauri khaya karo … zabaan kabu mein rehti hai" - Maqbool
- “Maar mujhe, Maar Na, teri aag mujhe de miya, warna hissab mein hum sab jal kar rakh ho jayenge" - Maqbool
- “Samay Ke saath Satya Na Badalta, Aur Dharam hi Sabze bara satya hai" - Dharam
- “Dharam Brahmin, Karan Se Vaishya..woh bhi dharam ka Vyapaar, Badhiya hai" - Dharam
- “Janam se humne Tumhe Dharam ke raaste pe chalna Shikhya hai Suryaprakash, adhram ke raaste pe nahi chanle denge" - Dharam
- “Aaj Hume Gyaat hua Dhram keval sadhna nahi Kartavya bhi hai, Karm bhi hai, aur sambhavna hai, Bhed Bhaave ko Tygna Hai dharam, maanavta hai dharam" - Dharam
- “Maine Sharab Peeni Chodh do Hai..Taaki tu aur tere gaon wale meri sharafat ka Fayda na utha saake" - Matru KI Bijli Ka Mandola