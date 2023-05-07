Trends :Adipurush TrailerVijay Deverakonda BirthdayAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena
Home » Movies » Pankaj Tripathi Begins Shooting For Main Atal Hoon, Says 'I Feel Elated'

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Sandeep Singh, Main Atal Hoon is directed by Ravi Jadhav.

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 15:54 IST

Mumbai, India

Main Atal Hoon will hit theatres in December 2023.
Pankaj Tripathi won millions of hearts when he revealed his first look as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji for the biopic, ‘Main Atal Hoon’. And now, the actor has officially started shooting for the movie. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on social media and revealed that the movie will be shot for a period of 45 days. The shooting is taking place in Mumbai.

Main Atal Hoon will revolve around the life and political career of India’s beloved leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was not only a politician but also a poet, a gentleman and a statesman.

“Getting a chance to play the role of our great leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an honour in itself. We went through rigorous reading sessions, to understand the dialect, his lifestyle and his vision for India. I feel elated today as we begin shooting for Main ATAL Hoon," Pankaj Tripathi said while talking about the film.

Director Ravi Jadhav also added, “I have seen Pankaj ji being super involved in the process of knowing and understanding Atal ji. I am sure no one else would have been a better fit than Pankaj Ji to essay such a proficient personality. Hoping to create the same magic with our film that Atal ji created with his life and his vision for our country."

Producer Vinod Bhanushali said, “Main Atal Hoon is a special film. Everyone associated with the film is leaving no stone unturned for it to be one of the best experiences for our audiences. We went through a lot of research for right from the story, locations to looks for each of our character before coming on floors for the shoot of our film."

Producer Sandeep Singh also expressed happiness to begin shoot and shared that “this is just the beginning of an incredible experience."

Helmed by National Award-Winning Director Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon features Pankaj Tripathi as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the three-time Prime Minister of our Country. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav with music by Salim – Sulaiman and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

Main Atal Hoon is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali and co-produced by Bhavesh Bhanushali, Ishaan Dutta, Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.

The film will hit theatres in December 2023.

first published: May 07, 2023, 15:54 IST
