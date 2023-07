Pankaj Tripathi Celebrates With Crew After Wrapping Up Main Atal Hoon; Check It Out

Since the release of Pankaj Tripathi’s first look from Main ATAL Hoon, audiences have been eagerly waiting to witness the actor bring to screen the life of India’s beloved Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, and experience the cinematic masterpiece on his life directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav.

During the Lucknow shooting schedule, the film’s makers met the esteemed Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, and discussed the film at length. Today, the film wrapped up its final schedule in Mumbai. The film shot in 45 days across locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Kanpur and Lucknow takes you through Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji’s childhood and extraordinary political journey. The film supported with a stellar cast will release in theatres soon.

Pankaj Tripathi had earlier shared there is one thing common between the reel and the real Atal Bihar Vajpayee i.e. there is love for poetry and literature.

Pankaj said, “During my research for the movie Main Atal Hoon, I found out, and it’s also widely known, that apart from politics and diplomacy, Atalji was a great poet and had an immense love and attachment towards literature and language too. Through my research I find out he used to do poetry to convey his state of mind. I could relate to that because good poetry has a deep effect on me too, especially Hindi poetry. I grew up reading some of the great writers and sometimes being inspired by them I scribble a few lines in the form of poems too. It was nice to know that there are poems and poets that Atalji and I commonly like."

Main Atal Hoon will revolve around the life and political career of India’s beloved leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was not only a politician but also a poet, a gentleman and a statesman. “Getting a chance to play the role of our great leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an honour in itself. We went through rigorous reading sessions, to understand the dialect, his lifestyle and his vision for India. I feel elated today as we begin shooting for Main ATAL Hoon," Pankaj Tripathi had said said while talking about the film."

Helmed by National Award-Winning Director Ravi Jadhav, Main Atal Hoon features Pankaj Tripathi as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the three-time Prime Minister of our Country. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav with music by Salim – Sulaiman and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.