Pankaj Tripathi Dedicates His National Film Award to Late Father: 'This Is Unfortunately a Period Of...'

While Kriti Sanon has bagged the best actress honours for Laxman Utekar’s Mimi at the 69th National Film Awards, Pankaj Tripathi that has recently impressed all with his portrayal in OMG 2, also clinched the National Award for Best Supporting Actor(Male). However, this momentous occasion comes days after the seasoned actor lost his father. In his official statement, Pankaj Tripathi dedicated his award to him.

He shared, “This is unfortunately a period of loss and grieving for me. If Babuji was around, he would have been really happy for me. When I first got the National award mention, he was very proud and pleased. This National Award I dedicate to him and his spirit. I’m who I’m today because of him. I’m in loss of words due to this time but I’m happy and grateful to the team. Kriti also has won the Best Actress, so a huge congratulations to her."

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away on Monday, August 21. He was 99. The news of his death was confirmed by Pankaj’s team through an official statement.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon also won the Best Actress National Award for Mimi, Speaking with News18 exclusively about the win, Kriti said, “I’m too excited, almost emotional. I cannot believe that this has happened. It’s still sinking in and I am pinching myself. It is a big moment for me and my entire family. Mimi has been a very special film and to get the most prestigious National award for it, I just cannot thank the jury enough for actually believing that my performance deserved this award."