Pankaj Tripathi's Father Dies at 99, Actor Headed to His Village To Perform Funeral

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away on Monday, August 21. The OMG 2 actor’s father was 99. The news of Tiwari’s death was confirmed by Pankaj’s team in a press statement. Although the cause of his death has not been revealed, the actor’s team stated that Pankaj is headed to his village, Gopalganj, to perform the last rites.

“It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj," the statement read.

Speaking with PTI in 2018, Tripathi revealed that he grew up in a small village and his father was a father. His love for acting led to the actor moving to Patna and eventually to Delhi where he studied at the National School of Drama. He graduated in 2004 and found his way to Mumbai.

After much struggle, Tripathi got his breakthrough in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur films. He caught everyone’s attention with his performances in Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Fukrey Returns. In recent years, he is praised for his work in Mirzapur and OMG 2.