Home » Movies » Pankaj Tripathi's Father Dies at 99, Actor Headed to His Village To Perform Funeral

Pankaj Tripathi's Father Dies at 99, Actor Headed to His Village To Perform Funeral

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 15:11 IST

Mumbai, India

Pankaj Tripathi's father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, died on Monday, August 21. Funeral to take place on today.

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away on Monday, August 21. The OMG 2 actor’s father was 99. The news of Tiwari’s death was confirmed by Pankaj’s team in a press statement. Although the cause of his death has not been revealed, the actor’s team stated that Pankaj is headed to his village, Gopalganj, to perform the last rites.

“It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj," the statement read.

Speaking with PTI in 2018, Tripathi revealed that he grew up in a small village and his father was a father. His love for acting led to the actor moving to Patna and eventually to Delhi where he studied at the National School of Drama. He graduated in 2004 and found his way to Mumbai.

After much struggle, Tripathi got his breakthrough in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur films. He caught everyone’s attention with his performances in Newton, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Fukrey Returns. In recent years, he is praised for his work in Mirzapur and OMG 2.

    • In 2020, Tripathi told SpotboyE that his father had not seen any of his work until then. “Mirzapur series kya hai, unhe idea bhi nahi hoga. Unhe pata hai main filmein karta hun. Main jaata hun toh bas itna poochte hai, ‘Tumhara sab theek hai na?’ toh main bol deta hun, haan sab theek hai. Toh unhe kuch zyada idea nahi hai, aaj tak unhone meri koi film theatre mein nahi dekhe hai. Kabhi Kabhaar laptop par kuch scene dekh liya, kisi ne dikha diya toh. TV nahi dekhte hai woh, unhe pasand nahi hai. Mera jo gaon mein ghar hai, waha aaj bhi TV nahi hai. Maine bahut baar insist kiya ki main TV lagwa deta hun, kam se kam meri filmein dekh lena but dono maa aur babu ji ne bola nahi chahiye," he had shared.

    News18 offers our condolences to him and his family.

