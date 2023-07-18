Pankaj Tripathi FINALLY Reacts to Censor Board Putting OMG 2 on Hold Claims: 'Sachchai Samne Aayegi'

Pankaj Tripathi has finally reacted to the claims doing the rounds that Censor Board has put OMG 2 on hold. Last week, news broke out that the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) has sent the film to the revising committee as a ‘preemptive measures’. It was claimed that the board doesn’t want to a repeat of backlash that unfolded after Adipurush had released last month. It was also claimed that CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi would personally watch the film. There were also rumours about the film’s focusing on the LGBTQ community.

While director Amit Rai and Akshay Kumar have been tight-lipped about the claims and OMG 2 star Pankaj Tripathi has now reacted to the reports. The actor has said that though he is not allowed to comment on the matter, he urged fans not to pay heed to rumours and the truth shall be out once the film releases.

Advertisement

“All I will say is, please don’t believe what is being written about it. Log bahot kuch bol rahen hain. Lekin sachchai samne aayegi jab film release hogi (people are saying all sorts of things, but the truth will be out when the film releases)," he told Zoom TV.