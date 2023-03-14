One of Bollywood’s most-loved actors, Pankaj Tripathi continues to shine with each of his projects. He never misses a single chance to impress his fans with his simplicity and humility. Pankaj is not so active on social media platforms but still manages to treat his fans with some adorable pictures with family. Let’s take a look at how he has managed to give us some major family goals with his posts.

Be it any occasion or festival, Pankaj Tripathi makes sure he spends them with his family. During Diwali last year, he shared some beautiful pictures with his family and friends. Pankaj was seen in a blue kurta pajama, while his wife Mridula Tripathi was dressed up in a purple coloured banarasi saree. Their daughter Aashi Tripathi was also in the photo. She can be seen donning a purple-coloured salwar. Fans keep assuming when she will be making her Bollywood debut, but Aashi chooses to stay away from all the limelight.

Pankaj Tripathi shared a few pictures from Holi celebrations last year, where his wife and daughter were also present.

His wife Mridula also keeps giving Pankaj’s fans glimpses of their family on Instagram. A few months ago, Mridula shared a picture of Aashi. She looked amazing, flaunting her natural beauty. She was seen in a lavender-coloured kurta and had a perfect amount of kohl in her eyes. Mridula captioned the picture, “Miss you jaan."

Fans started commenting as soon as she dropped the picture on Instagram. One of them wrote, “Oh my god! Can’t believe how big this girl is now." Another said, “You are gorgeous."

Pankaj Tripathi met Mridula at a wedding ceremony in 1993. Mridula was in class 9 at that time, and he was in Class 11. Pankaj’s sister was married to Mridula’s brother, and at that time marriage within the same family was not allowed. After a lot of effort, the couple got married on January 15, 2004, and moved to Mumbai. In 2006, they welcomed their daughter.

Pankaj received critical acclaim for his performance in Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. In 2017, his film Newton was India’s official entry for the Academy Award in the Best Foreign Film category. Recently, Pankaj Tripathi appeared in the web series Criminal Justice 2 and played the role of a lawyer in the show.

