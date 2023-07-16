Pankaj Tripathi Politely Turns Down Requests To Pose With Wife: 'Main Abhineta Hoon...' | Watch

In a rare occasion, Pankaj Tripathi was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his family. The actor, who will be seen in OMG 2, was seen making his way out of the city with his wife and his daughters. This was the first time the actor was spotted since the OMG 2 teaser released and the movie ran into reported controversy with the Censor Board.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Pankaj was seen wearing a yellow kurta with a pair of white pyjama. While he made his way to the departure gate, the paparazzi requested him to pose with his family. The actor, however, in his own style requested to paparazzi to take his photos alone and let his family be. “Mera le lo, main abhineta hoon," he said, as he posed for a few photos for the paparazzi.

Pankaj’s wife Mridula Tripathi was also seen wearing a white kurta and a pyjama with a blue dupatta. The daughters were also seen wearing casual outfits.

Meanwhile, his upcoming film OMG 2 has reportedly landed in trouble with the Censor Board. Sources told India Today that the Censor Board has taken the step to send the film to the revising committee as a ‘preemptive measures’. The board doesn’t want to a repeat of backlash that unfolded after Adipurush had released last month. For the unversed, Adipurush came under fire after the film featured a few controversial dialogues. The makers had to change the dialogues after the film was released and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir issued an apology.