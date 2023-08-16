Pankaj Tripathi Reveals Akshay Kumar Recommended Him For OMG 2: 'Sir Told Amit Rai...' | Exclusive

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is known for cherry-picking roles in films that tackle important topics. In OMG 2, the actor plays Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devout shopkeeper at an Ujjain temple, whose life turns chaotic when his son is expelled from school after falling victim to bullying and engaging in explicit behaviour. During an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, the actor opened up on his disappointment over the A certification from CBFC, how he landed the role and why it is an important story to tell.

On being asked about his thoughts on the A certification, he said, “What can I possibly do about it? I am an actor. When we read a film’s script, we know what certificate the film will get from the censor board, so, I was disappointed with the certification. The purpose with which the story was being told was lost with that certification. Because those, for whom, the story was being told won’t be able to watch it. I was very surprised at the decision. But then again, actors don’t have much in their hands. But despite the A certification, people are watching it and are liking it."

Advertisement

Speaking of the sensitive subject of the film, Pankaj Tripathi said, “The idea behind choosing the story was to start a conversation on sex education. The change will only come when we talk about it, think about it. The film talks about it gracefully and sensitively. Ghuma phirake nahin (not in a backhanded way). But the writer, Amit Rai, has made sure that the entertainment value doesn’t take a beating."

OMG 2 primarily revolves around Pankaj Tripathi’s character who sues his boy’s school. Akshay Kumar plays a Lord Shiva messenger who’s called upon from above to provide divine assistance. But Tripathi is in no mood to take the credit.

Advertisement

Pankaj, who is being hailed as the soul of the film, refused to take credit for it. “A film always belongs to the director (laughs). But this film is as much Akshay Kumar’s as it is mine. Because if he weren’t there, making this film would have been difficult. He took the initiative to back this movie. He’s the one who suggested my name for the role of Kanti. Amit Rai didn’t know much about me. Akshay sir told him, ‘You cast Pankaj Ji. I will talk to him. You just tell him the story.’ When Amit was narrating the story, Akshay sir was also on the video call. He took over from Amit Rai and continued to narrate the film to me over the next few days," he shared.