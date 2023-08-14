Pankaj Tripathi Reveals The Challenges He Faced Playing Sultan Qureshi In Gangs Of Wasseypur

Pankaj Tripathi, a name synonymous with exceptional acting in Bollywood, has garnered an immense fan following over the years. Yet, it was his portrayal in the cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur that catapulted him into the limelight. The two-part gangster action crime film, directed and produced by Anurag Kashyap, featured Tripathi in the memorable role of Sultan Qureshi, a butcher. While his performance was hailed by audiences, little did they know about the challenges he faced behind the scenes to bring the character to life.

Recently, the Gangs of Wasseypur team graced Kapil Sharma’s show, reminiscing about their time working on the film that still holds a special place in the hearts of many. The film’s release in 2012 marked a turning point, elevating many of its cast members to stardom. During the show, the actors shared behind-the-scenes anecdotes, shedding light on the trials they encountered during filming.

Pankaj Tripathi, who was present in the show, offered insights into his experience. The versatile actor, portraying the role of Sultan Butcher, disclosed a striking fact. He revealed that he is a devoted vegetarian in real life. Despite that, the demands of his role required him to visit an actual slaughterhouse on set. The sight of meat carcasses proved to be overwhelming for Tripathi, leading to an unsettling reaction. He disclosed how he vomited multiple times on the set due to the discomfort the slaughterhouse scene caused him.