Pankaj Tripathi Teases 'Main Atal Hoon' In Latest Video; To Begin Shooting Soon

Pankaj Tripathi, in his recent Instagram entry, shared that the shooting of his upcoming film Main Atal Hoon is all set to begin soon. In the film, he will be essaying the role of former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In a video that the actor shared on his social media handle, he can be seen in character, walking around the film set with a script in his hand. The clip starts with a close-up shot of his feet and ends with a reveal of his entire appearance. The crew members can also be seen working on the camera and lights in the background. Along with the video, Pankaj Tripathi also shared a quote from Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the caption.

The caption read, “‘Be a human, not just in name, not just in appearance, not just in form, but in heart, in intellect, in governance, in knowledge. - Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.’ Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji had defined the essence of being human and had made it the language of humanity." He also revealed, “Main Atal Hoon shooting commences soon! In cinemas December 2023."

As soon as the actor shared the post, many celebrities and fans flocked to the comment section to share their excitement. One of the users wrote, “This is going to be breathtaking to watch Pankaj. Waiting to see you in the role of Atal Bihari ji." Another user wrote, “There is no one like you Tripathi ji." “Can’t wait! I have never seen an actor like you. So versatile… An actor should be like you, Mr Pankaj. So much respect for you," a comment read.

Main Atal Hoon is a biopic that centers around the multifaceted life of former Indian Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was not only a politician but also a poet, statesman, leader, and philanthropist. The casting of Pankaj Tripathi for the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee has generated significant excitement among the audience, who are eagerly waiting. The first look of Pankaj Tripathi in the role has already impressed everyone, and anticipation for the movie’s release continues to build.

Directed by the National Award-winning Ravi Jadhav and penned by Utkarsh Naithani, the movie is expected to release in December 2023. The movie’s music will be composed by Salim-Sulaiman with lyrics written by Sameer. The film is being presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios with production by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan, and Kamlesh Bhanushali, along with co-production by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.

