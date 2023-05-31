Papachan Olivilaanu: New Poster From Saiju Kurup's Film May Leave You Scared

Mollywood actor Saiju Kurup will next appear on the big screen with the highly-awaited drama, Pappachan Olivilaanu. As movie buffs await the release of the film, a new picture of the protagonist with scary eyes has surfaced on social media. The lead character of the film Pappachan, who went missing, is believed to be absconding now. However, he has been located inside a house in the Mamalakunn forest area.

Meanwhile, the signs of the poster released earlier describe him as a white complexioned, slim body, five feet eight inches height, 44 years old man, who was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt. Saiju Kurup will be seen playing an ordinary lorry driver in a hilly village in his next. Pappachan Olivilaanu will share the tale of relationships, harmony, quarrels, and grudges in a Christian society. It will focus on the conflicting moments in protagonist Pappachan’s life.

Touted to be a family entertainer, Pappachan Olivilanu has been bankrolled by Thomas Thiruvalla under the banner of Thomas Thiruvalla Films. Co-produced by Vinod Shornur, the songs and background scores of the movie have been composed by Ouseppachan. The technical crew of the movie also has Sreejith Nair as the cinematographer and Rathin Radhakrishnan as the editor. Additionally, Vinod Pattanakkadan is on board the team as the art director, and Sujith Mattannur is the custom designer. The shoot of the movie has taken place in Kuttampuzha Bhuthathankett and Neryamangalam.

Talking about the cast of Pappachan Olivil, Srinda and Darshan of Solomon’s Bees fame are the leading lady of the movie, along with Aju Varghese, Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Johnny Antony, Shivaji Guruvayur, Kottayam Naseer, Jolly Chirayath, Veena Nair and others in ancillary roles.

In the meantime, Saiju Kurupp was last seen in Adithyan Chandrashekar’s directorial Enkilum Chandrike. The movie also starred Suraj Venjaramoodu and Basil Joseph in key roles. He also played the lead in Aniesh Upasana’s Janaki Jaane alongside Navya Nair.

Up next, Saiju Kurupp’s lineup includes dramas such as Bermuda, Pallotti, and Sthanarthi Sreekuttan. These projects are at various stages of production at the moment.