Looks like Uorfi Javed and Sunny Leone are the new BFFS in town. They met each other and instantly became the highlight of the evening. Fans were delighted to see the social media sensation holding Sunny’s hand and walking the red (or you can say purple) carpet together and stealing all the limelight at the recent awards night. As they posed and smile for the paparazzi, fans went into a frenzy and exclaimed “Barbie Doll!”

At the recent OTTPlay Change Makers Awards 2023 in Mumba, Uorfi Javed became the talk of the town once again because of her unconventional fashion choice- a purple risque top that was probably inspired by the human rib cage and a pair of baggy low-waist pants in beige colour. She posed alongside Bollywood diva Sunny Leone who was dressed in a shimmery silver gown with off-shoulder details and a pair of silver heels. As the duo pose, someone from the crowd shouts, “My two favourites” hearing which Sunny and Uorfi end up laughing.

Sharing a video of their interaction, celebrity photographer, Viral Bhayani wrote, “B - town's new Friends? Uorfi Javed and Sunny Leone together acknowledged the media today at the event! Barbie doll Barbie doll! Fans went crazy!"

During the brief interaction, Uorfi can be heard pointing out media personnel and asking in a jovial manner, “Iski shaadi kab hogi, iski shaadi karao (When will he get married? Get him married first).” Someone from the crowd informs her that the said person is twice-divorced. “Teesri baar bhi hoga (It'll happen a third time too),” she said and walked away with her award.

Check out the video here:

Uorfi Javed won the Fashionista of the year award at the event. The social media star has previously worked in Bepannah and has been part of the reality TV shows like Sunny Leone-hosted MTV Splitsvilla season 14 and Bigg Boss OTT.

Sunny Leone made her debut in Pooja Bhatt’s Jism 2 in 2012 and has featured in movies like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and Mastizaade among many others. She was last seen in Guntur Talkies 2. She has projects like Rangeela, Quotation Gang and Shero to name a few in her pipeline.

