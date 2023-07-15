Paramporul Trailer Out: R Sarathkumar And Amitash Are ‘Ready For The Hunt’

Actor R Sarathkumar, whose last film Por Thozhil was a super hit at the box office, will be next seen in Paramporul. The film also features actors Amitash, Pradhan and Kashmira Pardeshi in pivotal roles.

Actor Silambarasan TR and director Mari Selvaraj shared the Paramporul by posting it on Twitter. Silambarasan wrote, “Here’s the intense teaser of Paramporul! Best wishes to the entire team! God bless."

Mari Selvareaj tweeted, “Wishing you all success my dear friend Aravind Raj. Enter the gritty world of #Paramporul. Let the hunt begin."

Advertisement

The movie is directed by Aravind Raj and produced by Kavi Creations. The music for the film has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who made his debut with Aravindhan. S Pandikumar handled the movie’s cinematography, while the editing has been done by Nagooran Ramachandran.

Advertisement

The Teaser has received more than 1 lakh views. The comments section has been flooded with fans expressing their excitement for the movie. One user commented, “I cannot wait for the movie to release." Another well-wisher posted, “Wishing the best for the film." A third fan commented about the music and wrote, “Music is great in the film."