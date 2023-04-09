Parents-to-be Ram Charan, Upasana Head To Maldives For Holiday Post Their Baby Shower

Ram Charan and Upasana, who are currently expecting their first child, were earlier spotted at the airport. Away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life, the duo headed off to the Maldives for a vacation. Upasana is now five and a half months pregnant. She also shared a story on her Instagram handle after reaching the destination.

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Upasana gave fans a glimpse of the exotic islands taken from the flight she and Ram were onboard. She shared the video with the caption, “Hello Maldives."

Recently, Upasana shared glimpses of her baby shower hosted by her sisters Anushpala Kamineni and Sindoori Reddy in Dubai. The event was an intimate affair with close friends and family members. In the video, Upasana and Ram can be seen twinning in white – a pristine colour palette – for the dreamy baby shower. While Upasana exuded her pregnancy glow in a white, lace gown, the RRR star kept it classy in a crisp white shirt. The video also showed glimpses of a three-tiered cake and loads of gifts.

Upasana had earlier opened up about how they didn’t let societal norms dictate or pressurise them to have a baby early in their marriage. The couple announced their pregnancy 10 years post their wedding.

In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Upasana said, “I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves."

She further added, “It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well."

Ram Charan and Upasana announced their pregnancy on December 12, 2022. Announcing the same on social media, the couple wrote, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekhs & Chiranjeevi Konidela, Shobana & Anil Kamineni."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. The film’s song Naatu Naatu went on to win the Oscar this year. Ram will be next seen doing a cameo in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He also has a project being directed by S Shankar, which is tentatively titled Game Changer. The film stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

