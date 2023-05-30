Paresh Rawal Birthday: Here’s Why Veteran Actor Does Not Like Baburao Ganpatrao Apte From Hera Pheri

One of the most popular and versatile actors of Hindi film industry, Paresh Rawal turns 68 today. Over the years, he has left the audiences hooked to the screens with his compelling performances in several roles ranging from iconic comic characters to dreaded villains.

The character of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte from the Hera Pheri franchise has become immortal and remains one of the best performances of the seasoned actor. This character has become an integral part of several memes and jokes on social media in the last few years. However, you will be surprised to know that Paresh Rawal doesn’t like this character a bit.

In an earlier interview, the actor expressed that he is sick and tired of the memes and reels made out of his character. According to the veteran actor, he wants to get rid of the ‘Baburao Image’.

Paresh Rawal also said that there was no innocence left in Hera Pheri 2 and hence it failed to work. According to him, only Suniel Shetty earnestly performed his role in the sequel and hence his performance stood out in the film.

Viewers are eagerly looking forward to Hera Pheri 3 directed by Farhad Samji. Initially, there were speculations that Kartik Aaryan was roped in for a key role. Then Suniel Shetty finally revealed that he along with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal will reprise their popular characters of Shyam, Raju, and Baburao, respectively.

Some of the fans were disappointed over the decision of signing Farhad Samji as the film’s director. The director, later in an interview, said that everybody tries their best and if anyone has any problem, they will try to rectify it with better movies and punches. Sanjay Dutt, Jaaved Jaaferi, Dinesh Hingoo, and others have also been roped in for this movie.