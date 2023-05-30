Paresh Rawal Turns 68: A Look At Actor's Net Worth

Actor, comedian, film producer, and politician Paresh Rawal needs no introduction. The legendary actor turns 68 today. He works primarily in Hindi and Telugu films and has also been involved in Gujarati and Tamil movies. According to reports, the actor has appeared in over 240 films and has bagged various accolades. From comedy to slice-of-life dramas or serious roles, the actor has aced every genre he has worked in. However, on his birthday today, let’s take a look at the amount the actor charges for his films and his total net worth.

According to the latest reports, Paresh Rawal charges around Rs 5 crore for a film. Today, the actor has everything from fame to wealth. Reports suggest the actor’s total net worth is around Rs. 93 crore. However, apart from acting, the actor’s source of wealth also includes endorsements, modelling, and various other works.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Paresh Rawal has worked in superhit films, including Andaz Apna Apna and Mohra, for which he was nominated for the Filmfare Awards for Best Comedian; Raja; Chachi 420; and Hera Pheri, where he played the iconic role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte and won the Filmfare Award for Best Comedian. He also appeared in Awara Paagal Deewana, Hungama, Phir Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Sanju, to name a few.

He was recently seen in the action comedy-drama Shehzada. The movie was directed by Rohit Dhawan and featured Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

However, the actor is currently making headlines for his upcoming movie, Hera Pheri 3. This highly anticipated film is the third instalment of the beloved Hera Pheri franchise. Raju, Shyam, and Baburao find themselves entangled in a hilarious yet perilous adventure involving a hidden treasure, mistaken identities, and criminology. The upcoming film is directed by Farhad Samji and also written by him along with Uttam Gada, Shekhar Ramesh Mishra, and Manoj Tapadia. The movie will also feature Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. Next, he also has the comedy-drama romance Dream Girl 2, starring Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Apart from these, the actor also has Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness, a horror mystery TV series, Awara Pagal Deewana 2, Shastry Viruddh Shastry, and Dr Abdul Kalam in his pipeline.